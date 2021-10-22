UrduPoint.com

Vehicles Fined, Brick Kilns Sealed For Causing Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 06:03 PM

Vehicles fined, brick kilns sealed for causing pollution

The district environment teams issued challan slips to 17 vehicles over excessive smoke emitting and sealed six brick-kilns and two factories for polluting the environment in the district on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The district environment teams issued challan slips to 17 vehicles over excessive smoke emitting and sealed six brick-kilns and two factories for polluting the environment in the district on Friday.

Deputy Director Environment Ahsan Cheema, along with his team, sealed Gulshan Sizing and Noor Sizing in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and six brick-kilns running on the old technology.

The teams checked overall 47 vehicles on roads and issued challan tickets worth Rs 105,000 to 17 vehicles.

