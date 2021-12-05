Vehicles traveling on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, must be M-Tagged from Dec 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :To travel on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, vehicles must be M.Tagged by December 7 as per the decision of Lahore High Court. In a statement, Spokesman National Highway Authority (NHA), said that passengers traveling on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway were requested to apply M-Tag on their vehicles without any delay to avoid any inconvenience.

He said that motorists should visit the Motorway Customer Care Center with their vehicle's for registration book or card and ID card to apply the M-Tag. They can also call 1313 for more information and guidance. M-Tag will help in safe and eco-friendly travel, he added.