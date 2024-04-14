Verbal Arguments Turned Into Bloody Fight In Bahawalnagar
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 09:20 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) A little, acrimonious verbal argument between two women in Chak No. 332 HR escalated into a violent altercation amid which a brother-in-law shot his sister and killed his brother-in-law.
Following a contentious discussion among the women in the village, the accused, Abid, and others shot and killed Muhammad Bilal, his brother-in-law. Meanwhile, the accused's gunshot wounds severely damaged his sister, Sughari Bibi, and they fled the scene.
Police sources have stated that legal action was taken as soon as they arrived. The wounded woman was taken to the hospital so that a post-mortem could be performed on her body.
APP
