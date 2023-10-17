Open Menu

Villagers Attack Lesco Team In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 07:19 PM

A mob of armed villagers attacked a Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) team conducting a search operation against electricity thieves in Wan Adhan area of Kasur circle and broke the windscreens of official vehicles, besides subjecting the staff to severe torture

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that in village Wan Adhan in Chunian Rural Sub-Division, there were only 147 power meters despite the fact that three 200 kVA transformers were installed in the village, while 354 connections were permanently disconnected. The LESCO team also located 100 universal connections there.

On a tip-off, the LESCO SDO (Sub-Divisional Officer) Chunian Rural along with his team reached the place to unload the transformer.

After unloading the first transformer, as soon as they tried to unload the second transformer, around 150 to 200 armed villagers attacked the LESCO team and broke their official vehicles and the crane, besides taking the staff hostage and subjected them to severe torture, he added.

Despite heavy police force reaching the spot, the villagers continued pelting stones at the LESCO officials. On the request of SDO Chunian Rural, the area police has also registered a case under Sections of 7-ATA, 462-I, 506/B, 341, 342, 427, 186, 148, and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code.

