Violence Against Women Is Intolerable: CM

Published November 25, 2022

Violence against women is intolerable: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said violence against women is a criminal act and made it clear that any brutality or oppression against women is intolerable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said violence against women is a criminal act and made it clear that any brutality or oppression against women is intolerable.

In his message, the CM said "we must stop all types of violence against women in society". The religion of islam gave equal rights to women and there are clear orders about the rights of women in Holy Qur'an's Surat al-Nisa, he added and pointed out that women were given the right to protection, education, work and freedom of choice by Islam.

Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) emphasised the sanctity of women and their rights and demonstrated exemplary conduct towards women. Women should not succumb to any form of violence and oppression and stand up for their rights, the CM conveyed. This day ensures protection for women victims of violence and allows them to lead a dignified life. We must fulfill religious, social and moral responsibilities and pledge to end all forms of violence against women, concluded the CM.

