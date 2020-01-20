Vision 2025 worked out by Sindh Govt specifies comprehensive development agenda: Chief Minister Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the vision 2025 worked out by his government specifies comprehensive development agenda and lays down synchronized and integrated development strategy for inclusive and participative economic growth which provides equal opportunities to all.

This he said while addressing and replying to the questions of 103-member delegation of Naval War College led by Rear Admiral Mohammad Zubair called on him here on Monday at CM House.

The Sindh CM said, "The vision 2025 of Sindh Government provides a comprehensive road map to harness the resources by creating synergy between to the Federal and Sindh governments and it will put the province on trajectory of growth, socio-economic development and prosperity." Talking about the mission of government, Syed Murad Ali Shah said the robust investment in development schemes for public service delivery in education, health, food security, safe drinking water supply, sanitation and resilient infrastructure for energy production, road network and water resources management for socio-economic development and poverty reduction.

Murad Ali Shah said Sindh was producing 71 per cent of 1558 billion Cubic Feet of national gas production, has 28 per cent installed capacity of power generation of 22797 Mega Watt, produces 44 per cent of 24.573 million barrels of total oil production of the country and has 186 billion tons of coal reserves, out of which 175 billion tons were in Thar.

Talking about development portfolio, the chief minister said Rs 284.04 billion which include the provincial ADP of 208 Rs billion, Distrrict ADP Rs 20 billion, foreign Assisted Projects of Rs 51.15 billion and federal PSDP of Rs 4.89 billion.

He added that Rs 161.742 billion had been allocated for 1853 on-going schemes and Rs 46.258 billion for 852 new schemes. In Rs 208 billion, Irrigation has 22 percent share, road network 21 percent, water and sanitation 20 percent, health seven percent and education 12 percent and others 18 percent.

He said the Sindh government had turned the province into a peaceful province with the political will and support of police, Rangers and Pakistan Army, where arts, crafts, culture and literary activities were thriving day by day.