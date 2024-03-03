'Vocational training Centre offers employment through skill, different courses'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The management of Vocational Training Center (Girls) Qasimabad has announced that admissions in different technical courses have been started.

Talking to APP at Vocational Training Center Qasimabad here the other day, Principal of Government Vocational Training Centre (Girls) Naila Bhutto said that the Centre was disseminating vocational training in Giii/Gii Courses in 6 disciplines including Dress Making, Computer Operator, Tailoring and Dress Making, Hand Embroidery Machine Embroidery and Mehndi.

She said that besides these courses, the Centre was also offering National Vocational Certificate (Level23 and 4 level) Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBT&A) in Beauty Therapy, Computer Operator, Computer Graphic (Print and Motion) Dress Making Fashion Designing, Chef De Partie, cooking and Textile Designing.

She said that admissions were open on a first come first serve basis and admission fees were very nominal.

However, she added that the trend of joining vocational training was low as compared to general education courses and could be afforded by the young aspirant students but, they prefer private institutions for vocational training whose monthly fees were so high.

On this occasion, Administrative Officer Sikandar Joyo urged the young girls to join Vocational Training Centre for Girls at the ideal and easily accessible location of Qasimabad for all.

Joyo said that STEVTA was highly supporting the Center equipped with the latest machines being provided by the UNDP.

He requested the philanthropists particularly, the non governmental organization (NGOs) to assist these vocational centers for setting up monetary counters for helping deserving aspirant girls candidates to acquire vocational training.