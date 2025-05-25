Open Menu

Wanted Criminal In Murder Case Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Wanted criminal in murder case arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Police have arrested key suspect involved in murder case in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the suspect along with his accomplices had attacked three citizens. one of the victims later died during treatment.

The incident took place in July 2024, and the accused's accomplices had already been taken into custody earlier.

The police continued their efforts to track down the main accused, using all available resources, including human intelligence.

SP Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, confirmed the arrest and said the suspect will be presented in court with strong evidence to ensure justice.

Recent Stories

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

1 minute ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

1 hour ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

2 hours ago
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

2 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

3 hours ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan