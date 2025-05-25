Wanted Criminal In Murder Case Arrested
Published May 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Police have arrested key suspect involved in murder case in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, the suspect along with his accomplices had attacked three citizens. one of the victims later died during treatment.
The incident took place in July 2024, and the accused's accomplices had already been taken into custody earlier.
The police continued their efforts to track down the main accused, using all available resources, including human intelligence.
SP Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, confirmed the arrest and said the suspect will be presented in court with strong evidence to ensure justice.
