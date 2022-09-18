Wards setup for dengue patients in district Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Health Department has set up isolation wards over 150 beds to deal with the alarming situation created after an increase in the dengue virus cases in District Mardan, a spokesman of the health department Mardan confirmed here on Sunday.

He said the decision has been taken immediately after the increase of cases of dengue virus in Mardan.

The spokesman of the Health Department disclosed that a total of 150 beds in various centers have been established to deal with the situation after witnessing a sharp increase in the diagnosis of dengue.

He said, two tehsils of Mardan district, Takhtbhai and Babuzai, are more affected by dengue and three dengue-specific wards with 20 beds have been established in Mardan Medical Complex including Tehsil and District Headquarters Hospitals.

He said Dengue isolation wards with 50 beds have been established in Khyber district as well wherein more increase of dengue virus cases. He further informed that these wards have been established in Type D Jamrud, Dogra and DHQ Landikotal.