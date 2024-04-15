WASA Changes Water Timing
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has changed timings of water supply and issued a new
schedule to facilitate residents of the city.
Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz said on Monday that WASA would provide morning supply of potable water to the citizens from 5 am to 8 am whereas the evening water supply would be ensured from 4:00 pm to 7 pm.
