WASA changes water timing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has changed timings of water supply and issued a new

schedule to facilitate residents of the city.

Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz said on Monday that WASA would provide morning supply of potable water to the citizens from 5 am to 8 am whereas the evening water supply would be ensured from 4:00 pm to 7 pm.