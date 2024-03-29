WASA disconnects 177 connections of defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams raided and disconnected 177 connections of domestic, commercial defaulters, under the directions of Managing Director Chaudhary Muhammad Danish.

Special disconnection teams were active against defaulters under the supervision of Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam and launched crackdown against defaulters over not paying sewerage and water supply bills.

The defaulters have been given deadline to ensure payment of dues otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them along with disconnection of their connections.