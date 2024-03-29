Open Menu

WASA Disconnects 177 Connections Of Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

WASA disconnects 177 connections of defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams raided and disconnected 177 connections of domestic, commercial defaulters, under the directions of Managing Director Chaudhary Muhammad Danish.

Special disconnection teams were active against defaulters under the supervision of Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam and launched crackdown against defaulters over not paying sewerage and water supply bills.

The defaulters have been given deadline to ensure payment of dues otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them along with disconnection of their connections.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

1 hour ago
 Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

3 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

3 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

3 hours ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

4 hours ago
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

5 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

6 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

6 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan