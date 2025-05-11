WASA Observes Youm-e-Tashakur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) observed Youm-e-Tashakur and paid tribute to the Pak armed forces especially to Fighter Pilot Kamran Masih over the historic victory against India.
In a meeting regarding Youm-e-Tashakur, Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz extended heartfelt gratitude to Pak army over its successful defence against cowardly enemy attacks in addition to inflicting heavy losses on the adversary through bold counter-strikes.
He especially lauded Faisalabad’s jet fighter pilot Kamran Masih for his daring operation across enemy lines and safe return after breaking through all defences. He praised the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir under whose command the Pak army delivered a crushing response to Indian aggression.
Referring to the recently concluded Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, he said that the entire nation is celebrating the success of the Pak army.
WASA Faisalabad stands united with the Pak armed forces in gratitude and national pride, he added.
Aamer Aziz said that the valor of Pakistan’s fighter pilots has crushed the enemy’s war pride and uplifted the spirit of the entire nation. The achievements of national heroes like Kamran Masih would be remembered forever as a symbol of bravery and patriotism, he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Admin Shoaib Rasheed and Director Admin Javed Ghani also lauded the victory of the Pak army and said that successful operations by Pak Air Force have not only shattered the arrogance of the enemy but also sent a powerful message to the world that no hostile force can dare challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty.
