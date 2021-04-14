UrduPoint.com
WASA Releases Water Supply Schedule During Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:03 PM

WASA releases water supply schedule during Ramazan

The WASA has released a new schedule for supply of water to the people during Ramazad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The WASA has released a new schedule for supply of water to the people during Ramazad.

According to the new schedule issued by the Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Ch,water supply will continue from 2:30 a.m. to 4:45 a.m. at Sehri and 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Iftar time.

