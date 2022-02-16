WASA to complete Jhang Road sewer line with Rs 110 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) will complete Jhang Road sewer line project at an estimated cost of Rs 110 million.

Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed said here on Wednesday that Jhang Road sewer line was very old and redundant which created problems for the residents.

He said the government had released funds after which WASA started work to lay down 54 diameter sewer line at Jhang Road from Motor Market so that sewerage related problem of the area could be resolved on permanent basis.

He said that Rs 110 million would be spent on the 800 feet long sewer line, out of which, 500 feet line had already been completed while efforts had been accelerated to complete the remaining 300 feet line on war-footing.

Earlier, the WASA Vice Chairman also visited Masjid Wali Street in Gulberg-A and interacted with the residents to learn about their sewerage and water supply related problems.

He also assured them to complete all development projects before coming monsoon so that maximumrelief could be provided to the people.