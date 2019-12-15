Water flows at rivers, levels of reservoirs remained normal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The inflows and outflows of rivers at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma was normal on Sunday.

The inflows and outflows at rivers; Indus at Tarbela was 21000 and 25000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera 8400 and 8400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla 15700 and 26000 cusecs and Chenab at Marala 36100 and 29500 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, the water inflows and outflows at barrages was; Jinnah 46000 cusecs and 40500 cusecs, Chashma 35200 cusecs and 35000 cusecs, Taunsa 39200 cusecs and 38600 cusecs, Panjnad 6400 cusecs and 600 cusecs, Guddu 44000 cusecs and 36400 cusecs, Sukkur 26200 cusecs and 2000 cusecs, Kotri 4000 cusecs and 500 cusecs, respectively.

The level and storage of reservoirs was as under: Tarbela; Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1475.

87 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.330 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla; Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1177.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.030 MAF.

Chashma; Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.091 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gaugedat 6.00 a.m.