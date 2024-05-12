Watercourses To Be Cemented Across Province: Maryam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that in the first phase 1,200 watercourses would be cemented with Rs 10 billion, besides cementing 7,000 watercourses in second phase across the province.
Punjab Irrigation minister Kazim Pirzada met Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz here on Sunday and during the meeting matters pertaining to Irrigation department were discussed.
The steps to put the irrigation system on the modern lines were also reviewed.The proposals with regard to timely provision of water to the farmers up to the canal tail were mulled. Progress on the programme regarding cementing watercourses across the province was also reviewed in the meeting.
The CM said that with the grace of Allah Almighty watercourses would be cemented in coming five years.
Surplus water would be provided to the farmers at the canals tail-ends with the cementing of watercourses.
We are going to launch solar tubewell project for the farmers soon, she added.
The canal water theft would not be tolerated under any circumstances and an effective crackdown would be launched for its eradication, she added.
Provincial Minister for Irrigation Kazim Pirzada said, "Under the able leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the cabinet and the whole team was working day and night for
public well-being." He further said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty and as per the vision of Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, mission aimed at ensuring the welfare of farmers would be accomplished.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prices of vegetable increasing day by day3 minutes ago
-
Hailstorms, heavy downpour damage standing wheat crops in district Abbottabad3 minutes ago
-
Man abducted from Wah3 minutes ago
-
PNCA starts registration in music, arts classes3 minutes ago
-
IESCO announces power suspension programme3 minutes ago
-
A centre to protect and promote Taxila stone carving art was inaugurated.3 minutes ago
-
Three criminals arrested, hashish recovered13 minutes ago
-
Nurses association commends Punjab CM for healthcare initiatives13 minutes ago
-
Martyred AJK CoP Sub Inspector Adnan Qureshi was laid to rest with full state honors in Mirpur13 minutes ago
-
Four involved in murder of cops killed in encounter13 minutes ago
-
Suspect apprehended in honor Killing case23 minutes ago
-
CM says rehabilitation of flood victims top priority23 minutes ago