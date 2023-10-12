WCLA, GCU Lahore join hands to preserve cultural heritage

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Government College University Lahore (GCU) proudly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday, establishing a partnership to advance research initiatives of historic sites, manage the library of Lahore Fort, and promote heritage sites within the Walled City of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Government College University Lahore (GCU) proudly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday, establishing a partnership to advance research initiatives of historic sites, manage the library of Lahore Fort, and promote heritage sites within the Walled City of Lahore.

Under the terms of the MOU, the two institutions will collaborate on innovative research projects, utilizing the collective expertise of scholars, researchers, and professionals. The partnership will also focus on the preservation and management of the library at Lahore Fort, ensuring its historical manuscripts and artifacts are conserved for future generations.

It is significant to mention that, under this partnership, the appended archive data from 1800 to 1947 that was laid under tons of dust in the Haveli Kharak Singh is being collected, categorized, and preserved. This is one of the key works being done for the first time in Pakistan.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari and Vice Chancellor GCU Dr Asgar Zaidi signed the MOU to rationalize the above mentioned tasks.