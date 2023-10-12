Open Menu

WCLA, GCU Lahore Join Hands To Preserve Cultural Heritage

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 06:04 PM

WCLA, GCU Lahore join hands to preserve cultural heritage

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Government College University Lahore (GCU) proudly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday, establishing a partnership to advance research initiatives of historic sites, manage the library of Lahore Fort, and promote heritage sites within the Walled City of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Government College University Lahore (GCU) proudly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday, establishing a partnership to advance research initiatives of historic sites, manage the library of Lahore Fort, and promote heritage sites within the Walled City of Lahore.

Under the terms of the MOU, the two institutions will collaborate on innovative research projects, utilizing the collective expertise of scholars, researchers, and professionals. The partnership will also focus on the preservation and management of the library at Lahore Fort, ensuring its historical manuscripts and artifacts are conserved for future generations.

It is significant to mention that, under this partnership, the appended archive data from 1800 to 1947 that was laid under tons of dust in the Haveli Kharak Singh is being collected, categorized, and preserved. This is one of the key works being done for the first time in Pakistan.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari and Vice Chancellor GCU Dr Asgar Zaidi signed the MOU to rationalize the above mentioned tasks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore GCU From

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 1st Abu ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 1st Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival

9 minutes ago
 ADSCC reports promising results in PHOMS Clinical ..

ADSCC reports promising results in PHOMS Clinical Trial for Multiple Sclerosis

10 minutes ago
 At Polish border, German police crack down on ille ..

At Polish border, German police crack down on illegal crossings

6 minutes ago
 Presight premieres at GITEX Global showcasing Gene ..

Presight premieres at GITEX Global showcasing Generative AI enabled analytics so ..

10 minutes ago
 Royal system of police, patwari should be abolishe ..

Royal system of police, patwari should be abolished: CJP

6 minutes ago
 LCCI addresses narcotics issue in collaboration wi ..

LCCI addresses narcotics issue in collaboration with ANF Punjab

15 minutes ago
Two including 12 years student killed in Swabi, b ..

Two including 12 years student killed in Swabi, boy drowns in Pihur canal

14 minutes ago
 Pakistani language export composes poem praising t ..

Pakistani language export composes poem praising the Belt and Road

14 minutes ago
 Musa Pak train to stop at Mian Channu

Musa Pak train to stop at Mian Channu

14 minutes ago
 Drive against power pilferers, defaulters yielding ..

Drive against power pilferers, defaulters yielding results: Commissioner

23 minutes ago
 In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All ..

In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All Blacks

35 minutes ago
 Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation ..

Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation of Indus Delta Mangroves

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan