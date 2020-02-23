Weekly plantation campaign launches in municipalities across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister on local government Kamran Bangash Sunday launched a plantation campaign all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the workers of the local government to plant atleast two plants.

A spokesman of the local govt while talking to media stated that steps have been taken to plant more and more trees under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's billion tree program so that to ensure conducive and pleasant environment to our coming generation.

He disclosed that during the launching campaign, Adviser to the Chief Minister on local govt Kamran Bangash also planted two trees in the premises of the Municipality and directed all the workers to plant two trees which would be mandatory for each of local govt worker.

He informed that Kamran Bangash has taken keen interest in the plantation campaign which was clearly evident from the fact that he himself would monitor all the plantations to be planted in a week time.

He said the plantation campaign would continue from Dera Ismail Khan to Chitral and thousands of plats would be planted during the week.

He disclosed that the plants would be provided by the forest department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the campaign named after Mughal-e-Zamid campaign. The spokesman further added that more steps would be taken this week in terms of health and hygiene.

He said Kamran Bangash also thanked the interest being taken by the workers of the local government.

"It is a step toward ensuring healthy environment for our coming generation and we will be answerable to them as far as polluted free environment is concerned," he said, while quoting Kamran Bangash.