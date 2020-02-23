UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Plantation Campaign Launches In Municipalities Across KP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:40 PM

Weekly plantation campaign launches in municipalities across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister on local government Kamran Bangash Sunday launched a plantation campaign all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the workers of the local government to plant atleast two plants.

A spokesman of the local govt while talking to media stated that steps have been taken to plant more and more trees under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's billion tree program so that to ensure conducive and pleasant environment to our coming generation.

He disclosed that during the launching campaign, Adviser to the Chief Minister on local govt Kamran Bangash also planted two trees in the premises of the Municipality and directed all the workers to plant two trees which would be mandatory for each of local govt worker.

He informed that Kamran Bangash has taken keen interest in the plantation campaign which was clearly evident from the fact that he himself would monitor all the plantations to be planted in a week time.

He said the plantation campaign would continue from Dera Ismail Khan to Chitral and thousands of plats would be planted during the week.

He disclosed that the plants would be provided by the forest department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the campaign named after Mughal-e-Zamid campaign. The spokesman further added that more steps would be taken this week in terms of health and hygiene.

He said Kamran Bangash also thanked the interest being taken by the workers of the local government.

"It is a step toward ensuring healthy environment for our coming generation and we will be answerable to them as far as polluted free environment is concerned," he said, while quoting Kamran Bangash.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dera Ismail Khan Chitral Sunday Media All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.