WHO hands over medical kits, ambulance to AJK govt

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The country Direct World Health Organization (WHO) Palitha Mahi Pala Monday handed over the latest Medical kits and Ambulance to AJK Government in the presence of Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi to facilitate the people living along the Line of Control (LOC) here.

Besides, the AJK Premier Niazi, the AJK Minister for Health Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali, Special Advisor to PM for IT Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal ,WHO Country Director Palitha Mahi, Director General Health Dr. Aftab Khan, PM coordinator for Health Asima Andrabi, officials of DHOs and other concerned officials of Health department were also present in the Medical kit handing over ceremony.

According to details, the WHO country Director handed over 6 ambulances, 2 cold chain vehicles and other latest Medical equipments to AJK Health Department and the AJK Prime Minister inspected the ambulances and medical kits on the occasion and thanked to WHO country Director for providing medical equipments and Ambulances for the facilitation of LOC people who suffered from unprovoked firing of Indian forces.

The AJK Premier asserted that WHO also fully coordinated in the Health sector with AJK government during the 2005 devastated earthquake in the challenging times and remained on the forefront.

He also lauded the services of the WHO in Covid-19 spells across the world and told the WHO Country Director regarding the Health facilities of AJK government and informed him about the revolutionary program of Health Card system of Imran Khan which is being provided to every citizen of Pakistan as per the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, he maintained.

WHO country Director Palitha Mahi Pala commended the Prime Minister Health card programme and said this would enable to common citizen to get benefited from the free health facilities at their door steps.