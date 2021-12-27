UrduPoint.com

WHO Hands Over Medical Kits, Ambulance To AJK Govt

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:28 PM

WHO hands over medical kits, ambulance to AJK govt

The country Direct World Health Organization (WHO) Palitha Mahi Pala Monday handed over the latest Medical kits and Ambulance to AJK Government in the presence of Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi to facilitate the people living along the Line of Control (LOC) here

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The country Direct World Health Organization (WHO) Palitha Mahi Pala Monday handed over the latest Medical kits and Ambulance to AJK Government in the presence of Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi to facilitate the people living along the Line of Control (LOC) here.

Besides, the AJK Premier Niazi, the AJK Minister for Health Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali, Special Advisor to PM for IT Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal ,WHO Country Director Palitha Mahi, Director General Health Dr. Aftab Khan, PM coordinator for Health Asima Andrabi, officials of DHOs and other concerned officials of Health department were also present in the Medical kit handing over ceremony.

According to details, the WHO country Director handed over 6 ambulances, 2 cold chain vehicles and other latest Medical equipments to AJK Health Department and the AJK Prime Minister inspected the ambulances and medical kits on the occasion and thanked to WHO country Director for providing medical equipments and Ambulances for the facilitation of LOC people who suffered from unprovoked firing of Indian forces.

The AJK Premier asserted that WHO also fully coordinated in the Health sector with AJK government during the 2005 devastated earthquake in the challenging times and remained on the forefront.

He also lauded the services of the WHO in Covid-19 spells across the world and told the WHO Country Director regarding the Health facilities of AJK government and informed him about the revolutionary program of Health Card system of Imran Khan which is being provided to every citizen of Pakistan as per the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, he maintained.

WHO country Director Palitha Mahi Pala commended the Prime Minister Health card programme and said this would enable to common citizen to get benefited from the free health facilities at their door steps.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister World Vehicles Pala Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

24 seconds ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

15 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

16 minutes ago
 New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect ..

New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect from 2nd January 2022: CBUAE

1 hour ago
 Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

1 hour ago
 Japan to Auction Oil From National Reserves for Fi ..

Japan to Auction Oil From National Reserves for First Time in February - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.