Widespread Rains Claim 21 Lives, Damage 330 Houses In KP; PDMA Provides Relief Goods To Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Widespread rains claim 21 lives, damage 330 houses in KP; PDMA provides relief goods to victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The widespread rains across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed 21 lives and left 32 people injured in various incidents while 330 houses were damaged.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 21 people including nine children, nine males, and three females were killed during the last four days of rains, while the number of injured included five women, 23 men, and four children.

Similarly, 330 houses were damaged including 53 completely damaged houses and 277 partially in Khyber, Dir Upper and Lower, Chitral Lower, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Mohmand, Malakand, Karak, Tank, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bunner, Hangu, Battagram, Bannu, North Waziristan, Kohat and Orakzai.

On the instruction of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district administrations and related bodies immediately provided assistance to the victims while PDMA provided relief goods to the victims of affected districts of Swat, Peshawar, and Mohmand.

The goods included 200 tents, 100 kitchen sets, 200 blankets, 100 hygiene kits, 100 mats, 200 mosquito nets, 200 mattresses, and other items of daily use for each district.

PDMA had also dispatched 200 tents for the victims of Lower Chitral, said a spokesman of the authority.

