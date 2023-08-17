Open Menu

Wind Storm Disrupts Electricity Supply From Five Grids In Peshawar: PESCO

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Wind storm disrupts electricity supply from five grids in Peshawar: PESCO

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday said that strong gusty winds with storms disrupted power supply from five grids stations in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday said that strong gusty winds with storms disrupted power supply from five grids stations in Peshawar.

The spokesman of PESCO said that power supply suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh, Dalazak, Peshawar Fort, Sahi Chashma and Peshawar Industrial Grids.

He said that as per the directives of PESCO Chief Executive Officer Fazal Rabi the field staff was engaged to restore the power supply by repairing the damaged infrastructure.

PESCO spokesman requested the consumers to stay away from electrical installations until the power supply is restored.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Bagh From PESCO

Recent Stories

Murree admin demolishes several illegal constructi ..

Murree admin demolishes several illegal constructions on Express Highway

43 seconds ago
 Water level at Mangla Dam reaches to its peak

Water level at Mangla Dam reaches to its peak

45 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs empowering warehouse owners ..

Sharjah Ruler directs empowering warehouse owners to rent

4 minutes ago
 Tanzanian farmers benefit from introduction of Chi ..

Tanzanian farmers benefit from introduction of Chinese agricultural technology

3 minutes ago
 Inter-religious harmony committee strongly condemn ..

Inter-religious harmony committee strongly condemns Jaranwala incident

3 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner emphasizes provision of timely ..

Chief Commissioner emphasizes provision of timely public services

3 minutes ago
Traffic Police impounds 2,000 motorcycles over vio ..

Traffic Police impounds 2,000 motorcycles over violations during last three days ..

1 minute ago
 Six criminals arrested looted valuables recovered

Six criminals arrested looted valuables recovered

1 minute ago
 ANP condemns Jaranwala incident, demands action ag ..

ANP condemns Jaranwala incident, demands action against perpetrators

1 minute ago
 Indonesian Embassy in Turkiye marks Independence D ..

Indonesian Embassy in Turkiye marks Independence Day

1 minute ago
 Ten killed in light plane crash on street in Malay ..

Ten killed in light plane crash on street in Malaysia

1 minute ago
 Britain's 'chat show king' Michael Parkinson dies ..

Britain's 'chat show king' Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan