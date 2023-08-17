Wind storm disrupts electricity supply from five grids in Peshawar: PESCO

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday said that strong gusty winds with storms disrupted power supply from five grids stations in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday said that strong gusty winds with storms disrupted power supply from five grids stations in Peshawar.

The spokesman of PESCO said that power supply suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh, Dalazak, Peshawar Fort, Sahi Chashma and Peshawar Industrial Grids.

He said that as per the directives of PESCO Chief Executive Officer Fazal Rabi the field staff was engaged to restore the power supply by repairing the damaged infrastructure.

PESCO spokesman requested the consumers to stay away from electrical installations until the power supply is restored.