UrduPoint.com

WMC Approves Rs 2,385,000 Funds For Treatment Of Nine Cops

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 11:40 PM

WMC approves Rs 2,385,000 funds for treatment of nine cops

On the direction of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Welfare Management Committee (WMC) on Friday accorded approval for issuance of funds amounting to Rs 2,385,000 for medical treatment of nine personnel of Punjab police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :On the direction of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Welfare Management Committee (WMC) on Friday accorded approval for issuance of funds amounting to Rs 2,385,000 for medical treatment of nine personnel of Punjab police.

Lahore Police constable Muhammad Waqas was given 160,000 rupees for medical treatment and artificial leg.

Similarly, 175,000 rupees were given to constable Muhammad Naveed Khan, who was injured in the bomb blast, and 250,000 rupees were given to constable Haseebur Rehman.

Constable Waseem Liaquat, who was injured and disabled, was given Rs 200,000 and constable Saleem Masih was given Rs 120,000. Rs 300,000 were given to head constable Muhammad Iftikhar Sohail for eye treatment, Rs 600,000 to constable Ahsan Elahi, Rs 150,000 to Muhammad Hashim of Lodhran, and Rs 430,000 to ASI Muhammad Sarwar of MT Punjab for artificial leg.

Related Topics

Injured Police Bomb Blast Punjab Lodhran

Recent Stories

UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 ..

UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 bn in March

5 minutes ago
 Sloppy Australia stay on top in WTC final after Ja ..

Sloppy Australia stay on top in WTC final after Jadeja's double strike

10 minutes ago
 Industrialists term budget 2023-24 business-friend ..

Industrialists term budget 2023-24 business-friendly

10 minutes ago
 Tennis: All-time Grand Slam final appearances

Tennis: All-time Grand Slam final appearances

10 minutes ago
 Expertise in English language to help in getting j ..

Expertise in English language to help in getting jobs in, outside country: Andre ..

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in R ..

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in Rio de Janeiro

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.