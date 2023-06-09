WMC approves Rs 2,385,000 funds for treatment of nine cops

On the direction of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Welfare Management Committee (WMC) on Friday accorded approval for issuance of funds amounting to Rs 2,385,000 for medical treatment of nine personnel of Punjab police

Lahore Police constable Muhammad Waqas was given 160,000 rupees for medical treatment and artificial leg.

Similarly, 175,000 rupees were given to constable Muhammad Naveed Khan, who was injured in the bomb blast, and 250,000 rupees were given to constable Haseebur Rehman.

Constable Waseem Liaquat, who was injured and disabled, was given Rs 200,000 and constable Saleem Masih was given Rs 120,000. Rs 300,000 were given to head constable Muhammad Iftikhar Sohail for eye treatment, Rs 600,000 to constable Ahsan Elahi, Rs 150,000 to Muhammad Hashim of Lodhran, and Rs 430,000 to ASI Muhammad Sarwar of MT Punjab for artificial leg.