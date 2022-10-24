UrduPoint.com

Woman, 4 Children Killed In Karachi Gas Cylinder Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Woman, 4 children killed in Karachi gas cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Five members of a family including woman and children were killed in a gas cylinder blast near Godhra Fatima Jinnah colony, Karachi on Monday.

According to details, Rescue sources said that the incident was occurred in a residential area when a cylinder caught fire and exploded, a private news channel reported.

"Four children and a woman got severe burn injuries and died on the spot", rescue official said.

The house caught fire and a part of it collapsed after the explosion, sources added.

Police have reached on the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Fatima Jinnah Died Women Gas Family

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

18 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherl ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.