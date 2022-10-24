Woman, 4 children killed in Karachi gas cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Five members of a family including woman and children were killed in a gas cylinder blast near Godhra Fatima Jinnah colony, Karachi on Monday.

According to details, Rescue sources said that the incident was occurred in a residential area when a cylinder caught fire and exploded, a private news channel reported.

"Four children and a woman got severe burn injuries and died on the spot", rescue official said.

The house caught fire and a part of it collapsed after the explosion, sources added.

Police have reached on the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.