Woman killed in roof collapse

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while her husband sustained injuries when roof of their house caved in near here Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the roof of a mud house collapsed due to heavy downpour in village Khana near Kotli Loharan East.

As a result, Shehzadi, 32, and her husband Asif, 35, sustained serious injures.

Reportedly, Rescue 1122 shifted them to nearby hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries.