Woman 'sets her two children on fire' in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :A woman allegedly tortured and burnt her two children at Qilla Gujjar Singh quarters here on Thursday, causing them severe burn injuries.

Simon Saleem, husband of accused, Aneeta Bibi told the police that his wife was learning black magic.

She allegedly set her children on fire, causing severe burn injuries to them. The children included three-years-old girl Maryam and two-years-old boy Goerge. These children were shifted to Mayo Hospital by an Edhi Ambulance.

Police said that signs of ropes were also spotted on their throats. Further investigation was under way.