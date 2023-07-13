Open Menu

Women Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (WCCI) Organizes Women Handicraft Bazaar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:39 PM

The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Hyderabad Division has organized a two-day women's handicraft bazaar here on the premises of Public School Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Hyderabad Division has organized a two-day women's handicraft bazaar here on the premises of Public school Latifabad.

The objective of organizing the handicraft bazaar from July 11 to 12, 2023 was to promote the talent of women artisans of rural parts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Hala and Jamhoro, the founder President WCCI Hyderabad Division Beenish Iftikhar Qadri on Thursday said in a press release.

She said over 40 stalls of various items including furniture, crockery and artwork were displayed in the two-day handicraft bazaar which was highly appreciated by the visitors.

On the directives of President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui, a delegation of HCCI led by Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi also visited the handicraft bazaar and appreciated the efforts of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hyderabad Division for promoting the talent of women artisans of Sindh.

