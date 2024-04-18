Open Menu

Women’s Role In Country’s Development Lauded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Professor Dr. Shakeelullah has emphasized the need to provide equal opportunities to women for their development to achieve socio-economic development in the country.

He said that more than 50 percent of the students at Dera Ismail Khan Agricultural University were female who were being provided with the best facilities, enabling them to excel in their studies and play a role in the country’s development.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the VC said that without bringing women into the economic mainstream, development goals could not be achieved.

He said currently the country’s women were playing their constructive role shoulder to shoulder with men in politics, economy, agriculture, education, research, medical, and engineering fields etc.

He was of the view that by accepting their services, the role of women could be further strengthened.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakilullah said that necessary legislation the government had already done legislation to ensure the due rights of women, which would to their empowerment, he added.

