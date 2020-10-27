Work on dams in full swing in South Balochistan: Ibrahim

Project Engineer of 100 Dams South Muhammad Ibrahim Megal Tuesday said there were 24 dams under construction in South Balochistan with a cost of billions of rupees on which 60 to 65 percent work has been completed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Project Engineer of 100 Dams South Muhammad Ibrahim Megal Tuesday said there were 24 dams under construction in South Balochistan with a cost of billions of rupees on which 60 to 65 percent work has been completed.

In a statement issued here, he said no compromise would be made on the quality of construction of dams. Muhammad Ibrahim Mengal stated that the work was underway on 24 dams in Washuk, Awaran and other areas of South Balochistan at a cost of billions of rupees under package three funds of Federal government.

"Some of the dams will be completed by December 2020 and the rest by June 2021," he said and added that construction on these dams was in full swing.

He said that 20 dams would also be constructed in South Balochistan under package four. The project engineer said measures were being taken to complete project of dams in order to improve ground water level for reducing water issues in the areas.

He noted that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was also paying special attention on construction of dams as the dams were essential for agriculture and Livestock sectors.