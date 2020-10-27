UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Dams In Full Swing In South Balochistan: Ibrahim

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:09 PM

Work on dams in full swing in South Balochistan: Ibrahim

Project Engineer of 100 Dams South Muhammad Ibrahim Megal Tuesday said there were 24 dams under construction in South Balochistan with a cost of billions of rupees on which 60 to 65 percent work has been completed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Project Engineer of 100 Dams South Muhammad Ibrahim Megal Tuesday said there were 24 dams under construction in South Balochistan with a cost of billions of rupees on which 60 to 65 percent work has been completed.

In a statement issued here, he said no compromise would be made on the quality of construction of dams. Muhammad Ibrahim Mengal stated that the work was underway on 24 dams in Washuk, Awaran and other areas of South Balochistan at a cost of billions of rupees under package three funds of Federal government.

"Some of the dams will be completed by December 2020 and the rest by June 2021," he said and added that construction on these dams was in full swing.

He said that 20 dams would also be constructed in South Balochistan under package four. The project engineer said measures were being taken to complete project of dams in order to improve ground water level for reducing water issues in the areas.

He noted that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was also paying special attention on construction of dams as the dams were essential for agriculture and Livestock sectors.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Water Agriculture Awaran June December 2020 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Lithuania Issues Protest Note to Belarus Over Laun ..

52 seconds ago

Govt protector of minorities' rights; Minister Au ..

53 seconds ago

Dry weather to prevail over most parts of country

55 seconds ago

Shehryar Afridi denounces Indian laws allowing non ..

56 seconds ago

Five dead, dozens wounded in attack on Afghan poli ..

5 minutes ago

Several Dozen People Rally in Ankara to Support Bo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.