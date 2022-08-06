UrduPoint.com

Work On Halted Development Projects Being Restarted In Malakand Division: Muqam

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Work on halted development projects being restarted in Malakand Division: Muqam

Prime Minister's Adviser for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday said that work on Nawaz Sharif Government's people welfare projects which were halted in last four years, were being restarted in Malakand division to facilitate people

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Adviser for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday said that work on Nawaz Sharif Government's people welfare projects which were halted in last four years, were being restarted in Malakand division to facilitate people.

Addressing party workers of Malakand division here, Muqam said that construction work on uncompleted roads projects were being restarted in Malakand Division including Swat.

He said work on Sangota Road has already been started besides others schemes in Swat.

Amir Muqam who is also President PMLN KP said gas and electricity connections would be provided to all people of Malakand division.

Muqam said Imran Khan has been declared certified lair after his submitted documents was found fake by Election Commission in foreign funding case of PTI.

He claimed that huge amount was being given to social media activists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government's kitty in a bid to mislead people and spread propaganda against political opponents.

Muqam said that Imran Khan had used KP Govt helicopter for personal political gains that exposed his good governance claims.

He said people of Pakistan would reject the candidates of foreign funded party in the byelection.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered KP Government to provide sasta ata to people on 50:50 cost sharing basis but unfortunately it was not reciprocated by the latter.

Muqam said Nawaz Sharif had completed the long awaited Lowari tunnel project that brought positive changes in lives of people.

He said that doors of his office were opened for all people as well as party workers and their genuine problems would be addressed on priority basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media Amir Muqam Road Malakand Gas All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Prime Minister reviews relief work in flood affect ..

Prime Minister reviews relief work in flood affected areas

1 minute ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 minute ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

1 minute ago
 SEPA for improving CEPT's performance to meet envi ..

SEPA for improving CEPT's performance to meet environmental standards

1 minute ago
 Livestock Deptt sets up free medical camps for cat ..

Livestock Deptt sets up free medical camps for cattle

5 minutes ago
 Active Covid-19 cases in KP surge to 803

Active Covid-19 cases in KP surge to 803

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.