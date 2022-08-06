Work on halted development projects being restarted in Malakand Division: Muqam

Prime Minister's Adviser for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday said that work on Nawaz Sharif Government's people welfare projects which were halted in last four years, were being restarted in Malakand division to facilitate people

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Adviser for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday said that work on Nawaz Sharif Government's people welfare projects which were halted in last four years, were being restarted in Malakand division to facilitate people.

Addressing party workers of Malakand division here, Muqam said that construction work on uncompleted roads projects were being restarted in Malakand Division including Swat.

He said work on Sangota Road has already been started besides others schemes in Swat.

Amir Muqam who is also President PMLN KP said gas and electricity connections would be provided to all people of Malakand division.

Muqam said Imran Khan has been declared certified lair after his submitted documents was found fake by Election Commission in foreign funding case of PTI.

He claimed that huge amount was being given to social media activists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government's kitty in a bid to mislead people and spread propaganda against political opponents.

Muqam said that Imran Khan had used KP Govt helicopter for personal political gains that exposed his good governance claims.

He said people of Pakistan would reject the candidates of foreign funded party in the byelection.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered KP Government to provide sasta ata to people on 50:50 cost sharing basis but unfortunately it was not reciprocated by the latter.

Muqam said Nawaz Sharif had completed the long awaited Lowari tunnel project that brought positive changes in lives of people.

He said that doors of his office were opened for all people as well as party workers and their genuine problems would be addressed on priority basis.