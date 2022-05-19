UrduPoint.com

Work On Kutchery Chowk Remodeling Project To Start Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Work on Kutchery Chowk remodeling project to start soon

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would start the work on Kutchery Chowk remodeling project soon as a new feasibility report of the project has been finalized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would start the work on Kutchery Chowk remodeling project soon as a new feasibility report of the project has been finalized.

Talking to APP, RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan informed that the provincial government had already approved the project which would cost nearly Rs 4.879 billion. Out of the total amount, Rs3.

994bn would be spent on construction and Rs135 million on shifting utility services, including telephone, gas and electricity, he added.

He said, under the RDA plan, the main square with a unique design would be made signal free and would have a flyover and three underpasses for different roads.

He informed that all-out efforts would be made to complete the project in 10 months period.

To a question he said that after completion of Kutchery Chowk project, construction of Defence Chowk project would be kicked off.

Related Topics

Electricity Rawalpindi Gas Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Twitter Introduces Policy to Prevent Spreading of ..

Twitter Introduces Policy to Prevent Spreading of Misinformation During Crises

3 minutes ago
 Lebanon Will Not Extradite Ex-Nissan CEO Despite G ..

Lebanon Will Not Extradite Ex-Nissan CEO Despite Getting Interpol Arrest Warrant ..

3 minutes ago
 No-confidence motion an attempt to sabotage result ..

No-confidence motion an attempt to sabotage results of local body elections: Sar ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt makings all-out efforts to address power outa ..

Govt makings all-out efforts to address power outages issue: Khurram Dastagir Kh ..

3 minutes ago
 BRICS Foreign Ministers Call for Strengthening Arm ..

BRICS Foreign Ministers Call for Strengthening Arms Control, Disarmament Treaty ..

7 minutes ago
 Israeli Defense Minister Urges US to Counteract Ir ..

Israeli Defense Minister Urges US to Counteract Iran's 'Mounting Regional Aggres ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.