Work on Kutchery Chowk remodeling project to start soon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would start the work on Kutchery Chowk remodeling project soon as a new feasibility report of the project has been finalized.

Talking to APP, RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan informed that the provincial government had already approved the project which would cost nearly Rs 4.879 billion. Out of the total amount, Rs3.

994bn would be spent on construction and Rs135 million on shifting utility services, including telephone, gas and electricity, he added.

He said, under the RDA plan, the main square with a unique design would be made signal free and would have a flyover and three underpasses for different roads.

He informed that all-out efforts would be made to complete the project in 10 months period.

To a question he said that after completion of Kutchery Chowk project, construction of Defence Chowk project would be kicked off.