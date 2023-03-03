Workshop on "Biosafety and Biosecurity Practices" concludes at Turbat University.

A two-day workshop on "Biosafety and Biosecurity Practices: Emphasis on Personal Safety of a Lab Biologist" was held here at the University of Turbat

A two-day workshop on "Biosafety and Biosecurity Practices: Emphasis on Personal Safety of a Lab Biologist" was held here at the University of Turbat.

The workshop was aimed at creating awareness regarding theoretical and practical aspects of biosafety and biosecurity, safety measures for protecting laboratory workers, public and environment from potentially hazardous biological agents.

Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro Vice-Chancellor, UoT attended the workshop as chief guest of the opening ceremony and closing session.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed said that academic debate on biosafety and biosecurity practices in labs is essential for global health security for reasons that our generation has faced outbreak of several infectious diseases such as SARC, Swine Flue, MERS, Ebola virus and the Covid-19 pandemic.

About the workshop, he said, it signifies that the UoT has become a center of learning and research. He said that the workshop provided great learning opportunities to students and faculty members of Turbat University concerning biosafety and biosecurity Practices.

Elaborating aims and objectives of the workshop, Dr.

NiamatullahKakar, Assistant Prof. Natural and Basic Sciences Department and Principal organizer of the event, warmly welcomed the guests from PBSA, speakers, facilitators, faculty members and the participants from the university and other health and educational institutes in the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Haneef Ur Rehman, Dean, Faculty of Science and Engineering, UoT expressed gratitude to the team from PBSA, students, faculty members and administrative staff for their support in conducting a workshop on biosafety and biosecurity practices at Turbat University.

Prof. Dr. Saeed Khan, President PBSA and other speakers shared their views and expertise regarding various aspects of biosafety and biosecurity practices during two-day workshop on 2nd and 3rd March, 2023 at UoT. At the end, certificates and shields were distributed among speakers, organizers, volunteers and students.

The workshop was jointly organized by the Department of Natural and Basic Sciences (NABS), University of Turbat (UoT) and Pakistan Biological Safety Association (PBSA) at UoT, has concluded here on Friday.