Workshop on environmental benefits of 'Bamboo' concluded:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :A three-day training workshop titled "Mobile-App Base Bamboo Resource Assessment training for Pakistan" concluded held at District Forest office here on Wednesday.

The aim of the training was to increase the production of bamboo crops and to know their number and types through mobile-app launched across the country.

According to the press release issued by District Forest office here on Wednesday,the workshop was organized by the International Bamboo and Rattan organization in collaboration with the ministry of climate change and environmental coordination and Pakistan Forest Institute(PFI) Peshawar.

The workshop was inaugurated by Director General PFI Khalid Ilyas while Additional Director General PFI Safdar Ali Shah, Assistant Inspector General Forest Parveen Ijaz, District Forest Officer Nisar-ul-Haq and experts from the district also participated.

Experts said that bamboo was one of the fastest growing species and was located in more than 85 areas of Pakistan including Sargoda, Jhang, Kasur, Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan.

They added that bamboos had enormous potential for generating income and employment.

Experts shared that the bamboos could play a significant role for eco-system restoration, climate change adaptation and mitigation and proved to be a potential crop for restoring degraded land, conserving soil and water.

The speakers said that Pakistan recently become a member country of INBAR in 2021 and intensified its bamboo sectorial development for green economy development.

Later,the PFI delegation conducted field survey at Chak 90SB in Sargodha, Bamboo Nursery at Bucha Kalan and Kotmomin and examined bamboo process unit comprises of grading, dying, and kiln treatment for enhancing elasticity and straightness in details, while pictorial evidences had been shared in the group at the time of activity conducted.