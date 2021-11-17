(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :World Children's Day 2021 will be observed on Saturday, 20 November across the world including Pakistan to promote and celebrate children's rights that will build a better world for them.

The theme of International children day is, " Investing in our future means investing in our children".

The blue color is the symbol for children rights on Children Day.

In 1857, Dr. Charles Leonard started this day by naming it Rose Day in the United Kingdom.

In 1920, the Republic of Turkey officially acknowledged Children's Day as a national holiday.

Children's Day would be observed in schools, where the teachers put up programmes and entertaining performances for the children.

On November 20th 1959, the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child.