UrduPoint.com

World Children's Day To Be Observed On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:50 AM

World Children's Day to be observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :World Children's Day 2021 will be observed on Saturday, 20 November across the world including Pakistan to promote and celebrate children's rights that will build a better world for them.

The theme of International children day is, " Investing in our future means investing in our children".

The blue color is the symbol for children rights on Children Day.

In 1857, Dr. Charles Leonard started this day by naming it Rose Day in the United Kingdom.

In 1920, the Republic of Turkey officially acknowledged Children's Day as a national holiday.

Children's Day would be observed in schools, where the teachers put up programmes and entertaining performances for the children.

On November 20th 1959, the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations Turkey United Kingdom November

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2021

29 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

9 hours ago
 Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military ..

Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military Jet Crash

10 hours ago
 US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Ope ..

US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Operations - Russian Foreign Mini ..

10 hours ago
 German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Ag ..

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.