World Civil Defence Day: Need To Create Awareness About Importance, Training Of Civil Defence

Sun 28th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

World Civil Defence Day: Need to create awareness about importance, training of civil defence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :International Civil Defence Day will be marked on 1st March in the city and different ceremonies will also be organized to create awareness among citizens about the importance of the department and its working.

According to official sources, Civil Defence Department will take out rally from Bab-e-Qasim to Clock Tower Chowk. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak will lead the rally.

A special cake will also be cut. The department will also establish counters at different locations to impart awareness to citizens.

Similarly, seminars will be arranged on March 3, said official sources.

The basic objective to mark the day is to sensitize citizens about their continuous preparedness to deal any emergency like situation.

The theme of International Civil Defence Day for year 2021 is training and presence of at least one first aider in home.

