World Civil Defence Day to be observed on March 1

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the globe, World Civil Defence Day will be observed in Hyderabad on 1st March (Friday).

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Controller Civil Defence Department, in this connection banners and Panaflex will be displayed in different places in the city while a rally will also be taken out from the session court to Hyderabad Press Club at 11. a.m.