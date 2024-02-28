Open Menu

World Civil Defence Day To Be Observed On March 1

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 11:24 PM

World Civil Defence Day to be observed on March 1

Like other parts of the globe, World Civil Defence Day will be observed in Hyderabad on 1st March (Friday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the globe, World Civil Defence Day will be observed in Hyderabad on 1st March (Friday).

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Controller Civil Defence Department, in this connection banners and Panaflex will be displayed in different places in the city while a rally will also be taken out from the session court to Hyderabad Press Club at 11. a.m.

