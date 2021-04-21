World Earth Day to demand 'Restore our Earth' virtually

The world will observe international Earth Day 2021 virtually amid the Coronavirus pandemic to call global communities for effective and stringent climate action ensuring a sustainable and well preserved planet from spiking environmental degradation and climate crisis

It would be the world's 51st Earth Day, a global event aimed at expressing support for ecological conservation with this year's theme of "Restore Our Earth".

The day was first celebrated in 1970, to mark the existence of the earth and its environment with focus different approaches and measures helpful in its conservation whereas numerous environmental events took place on this occasion including the commencing of the 2016 Paris Agreement also Paris Accord which was the global treaty on climate change pledged by the comity of nations to fight back global warming and climate change.

Since every passing decade Earth Day had transformed into an occasion extending a large variety of activities aimed at environmental preservation ranging from conferences and panel discussions to global clean up events that had been organized via Earthday.org.

The website is an informative platform that also provides an expected online portal for anyone who wanted to hold their own events on Earth Day. The website also contains an interactive global map denoting all events that would be held worldwide, online and otherwise.

It also gives access to the wide variety of events that were being organized worldwide for the day and involved around 1 billion people and nearly 200 different countries.

The Earth Day 2021 began with a global youth climate summit led by Earth Uprising, in collaboration with My Future My Voice, OneMillionOfUs and hundreds of youth climate activists.

The global youth summit consisted of panels, speeches, discussions, and special messages with contemporary youth climate activists including Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Villase�or, and Licypriya Kangujam.

In the second event, the Hip Hop Caucus and its partners presented the "We Shall Breathe" virtual summit.

This digital event examined climate and environmental justice, connecting the climate crisis to issues of pollution, poverty, police brutality, and the pandemic, all within a racial justice framework.

However, the April 21 or second celebration inculcated Education International, representing 32 million educators, that lead the "Teach for the Planet: Global Education Summit." The multilingual virtual summit had spanned several time zones and featured prominent activists from every continent, focused on the crucial role that educators play in combating climate change and why we need transformative climate education now.? EARTHDAY.ORG will have its second Earth Day Live digital event, along with US President Joe Biden's Leader Global Climate Summit to be held virtually with 40 countries invited to participate in the event.

The second day event to hold workshops, panel discussions, and special performances focusing on "Restore Our Earth � we'll cover natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world's ecosystems".

World climate leaders, grassroots activists, nonprofit innovators, thought leaders, industry leaders, artists, musicians, influencers, and the leaders of tomorrow would come to push towards a better world.

