World Fisheries Day observed at UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 05:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed the World Fisheries Day with the theme of “Cast the Net” here on Wednesday.

Various activities, including awareness walk, seminar, business ideas competition and fishing activities

organized to mark the day in a befitting manner at Ravi Campus Pattoki.

Director (Aquaculture) Department of Fisheries Punjab Dr Muhammad Abid was the chief guest

and preside over the seminar while Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Saima, Chairman Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Wildlife & Ecology/Principal Office Ravi Campus Prof Dr Arshad Javid, Food Safety Officer M Suleman Najeem, Aquaculture consultant M Adnan Arif, fisheries professionals and a large number of postgraduate students and faculty members attended.

While addressing the audience, Dr Muhammad Abid said that fisheries and aquaculture was playing a significant role in national economy and food security.

He said Fisheries Department had launched multiple projects and created avenues for its production on large scale and It was the need of hour to aware people about fish eating habits.

He said the department was providing guidelines to farmers for the construction of fish farms, fish hatcheries and providing the literature for future directions and have the mobile vans and providing the free of cost services to the farmers.

Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman highlighted the importance of healthy ocean ecosystems and to ensure sustainable stocks of fisheries in the world. He emphasized that the UVAS department of fisheries and aquaculture was also playing a role in the uplift of the sector and had mission to provide excellence in higher education, training, research and development, services in the fields of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture.

