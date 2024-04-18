World Heritage Day Celebrated At Taxila Museum
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM
Under the guidance of Director General of Archeology, Mr. Zaheer Abbas Malik, the Directorate General of Archeology Punjab commemorated World Heritage Day at Taxila Museum on Thursday
The event included a rally organized by the Directorate at the museum premises.
Anjum Javaid, Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology, highlighted the significance of the day, emphasizing its role in raising awareness about global cultural heritage.
The event also aimed to instill a sense of responsibility among students for preserving cultural heritage for future generations.
