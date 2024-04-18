Open Menu

World Heritage Day Celebrated At Taxila Museum

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM

World Heritage Day celebrated at Taxila Museum

Under the guidance of Director General of Archeology, Mr. Zaheer Abbas Malik, the Directorate General of Archeology Punjab commemorated World Heritage Day at Taxila Museum on Thursday

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Under the guidance of Director General of Archeology, Mr. Zaheer Abbas Malik, the Directorate General of Archeology Punjab commemorated World Heritage Day at Taxila Museum on Thursday.

The event included a rally organized by the Directorate at the museum premises.

Anjum Javaid, Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology, highlighted the significance of the day, emphasizing its role in raising awareness about global cultural heritage.

The event also aimed to instill a sense of responsibility among students for preserving cultural heritage for future generations.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

World Punjab Taxila Event

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif ..

Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif to Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’

4 minutes ago
 MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its i ..

MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception

12 minutes ago
 Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case agai ..

Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM

12 minutes ago
 KP politicians, civil society laud President's add ..

KP politicians, civil society laud President's address

9 minutes ago
 Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures i ..

Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral

12 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

12 minutes ago
Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies a ..

Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies aged 92

12 minutes ago
 SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic pla ..

SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic plan

9 minutes ago
 Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in p ..

Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting

17 minutes ago
 Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in ..

Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart

17 minutes ago
 Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO ..

Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO chief

12 minutes ago
 Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan