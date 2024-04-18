World Heritage Day celebrated at Taxila Museum

Under the guidance of Director General of Archeology, Mr. Zaheer Abbas Malik, the Directorate General of Archeology Punjab commemorated World Heritage Day at Taxila Museum on Thursday

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Under the guidance of Director General of Archeology, Mr. Zaheer Abbas Malik, the Directorate General of Archeology Punjab commemorated World Heritage Day at Taxila Museum on Thursday.

The event included a rally organized by the Directorate at the museum premises.

Anjum Javaid, Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology, highlighted the significance of the day, emphasizing its role in raising awareness about global cultural heritage.

The event also aimed to instill a sense of responsibility among students for preserving cultural heritage for future generations.

