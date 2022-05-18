UrduPoint.com

World Museum Day Observed

Published May 18, 2022

World Museum Day observed

International Day of Museums with a theme 'Power of Museums' was observed here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :International Day of Museums with a theme 'Power of Museums' was observed here Wednesday.

Addressing a seminar held at the museum, Director Lyallpur Museum & Secretary General Museum Association of Pakistan Mian Attique Ahmed urged for educating the youth about the importance of Museums for their awareness about national heritage, national pride, culture and living style.

He said that the west has included museums' study in their basic curriculum and other cultural instates due to which they emerged as developed society and living peacefully.

A documentary was also screened on the occasion and a cake was also cut.

