World Philosophy Day: an inspiration to resolve contemporary challenges in intellectual ways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :World Philosophy Day gives the inspiration to build a more tolerant and respectful society by resolving conflicts with a reasoned confrontation of opinions and responding to major contemporary challenges in intellectual ways.

These remarks were made by the Head of the Philosophy Department at the University of the Punjab Dr Muhammad Jawwad while talking to APP in connection to World World Philosophy Day.

He said The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) marks World Philosophy Day each year, on the third Thursday of November to underline the enduring value of philosophy for the development of human thought, for each culture and each individual.

He said philosophy is an inspiring discipline that can transform societies and the theme of this year "The Human of the Future" is aiming at the transformation of human lives.

He said, "there is a saying that every individual should dedicate at least one day in a year to philosophy as it helps to understand and respond to major contemporary challenges by creating intellectual conditions".

He said Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is our national hero and a great philosopher but the masses in Pakistan lack the basics of philosophy due to which they are unable to understand the important work of Iqbal 'The Reconstruction of Religious Thought in islam'.

He said philosophy is important for the quality of human life as in the time of industrialization and mass production a philosopher will analyze the impact of commercialization on human lives.

Highlighting the importance of philosophy, Dr Muhammad Jawwad said that philosophy is the mother of all sciences and all the major topics of concern including time, space, matter and energy were subjects of philosophy and carried by natural sciences in later stages.

He said the developing countries have ignored the value of philosophy and its role to resolve conflicts, holding interfaith dialogues and the peace-making process.

He said that on this day academia and the social sector should hold philosophical dialogues, debates, conferences, workshops, and cultural events and also urged that this day should be connected with the Allama Iqbal in Pakistan to advocate his teachings to the masses.

