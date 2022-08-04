UrduPoint.com

World Powers Silent Over Kashmir Issue To Save Its Interests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

World powers silent over Kashmir issue to save its interests

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :World Powers were keeping mum on gross violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) because these might face a 'big blow' to trade interests in case of opposing it.

Former VC Women University Multan (WUM), Dr Asmat Naz told this news agency on Thursday that India was a potential market for purchasing weaponry from these powers and these could not afford its resentment and displeasure.

" India has imposed the longest curfew in IIJOK since 2019 and turned into a jail. Its President, PM and Army Chief and other big wigs have totally ignored Kashmir issue." the academician regretted.

Ex VC informed that the country has also registered cases against Kashmiris leadership and has imprisoned them turning their lives into hell adding that global powers should play their roles to get the Kashmir issue as it had been unsettled since 1948 between Pakistan and India.

Even the visit of United Nations permanent envoy could not bear fruit in this connection," Dr Naz deplored and added that we should draw the attention towards IIJOK situation by using social media accounts as it is one the most powerful medium to raise the voice.

She called for Plebiscite to be held under the auspices of the UN to decide the issue of sovereignty of Kashmiris who have been denied their rights since long.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan World Army United Nations Jail Social Media Visit Wum Jammu Women 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens ..

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

35 minutes ago
 The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutr ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutrition & Health Centre’

2 hours ago
 Afghan professors attend capacity building trainin ..

Afghan professors attend capacity building training at NUST

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.