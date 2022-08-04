World powers silent over Kashmir issue to save its interests

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :World Powers were keeping mum on gross violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) because these might face a 'big blow' to trade interests in case of opposing it.

Former VC Women University Multan (WUM), Dr Asmat Naz told this news agency on Thursday that India was a potential market for purchasing weaponry from these powers and these could not afford its resentment and displeasure.

" India has imposed the longest curfew in IIJOK since 2019 and turned into a jail. Its President, PM and Army Chief and other big wigs have totally ignored Kashmir issue." the academician regretted.

Ex VC informed that the country has also registered cases against Kashmiris leadership and has imprisoned them turning their lives into hell adding that global powers should play their roles to get the Kashmir issue as it had been unsettled since 1948 between Pakistan and India.

Even the visit of United Nations permanent envoy could not bear fruit in this connection," Dr Naz deplored and added that we should draw the attention towards IIJOK situation by using social media accounts as it is one the most powerful medium to raise the voice.

She called for Plebiscite to be held under the auspices of the UN to decide the issue of sovereignty of Kashmiris who have been denied their rights since long.