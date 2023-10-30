Open Menu

WUM Expresses Solidarity With Palestinian, Kashmiris

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

WUM expresses solidarity with Palestinian, Kashmiris

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A walk was organised by the Directorate of Student Affairs Women University Multan (WUM) to support Palestinians and as a sign of solidarity with them against Israeli aggression.

It was attended by a large number of students, staff, and faculty members.

The participants were carrying placards, and banners, inscribed with slogans demanding justice and an end to the violence against Palestinians.

Acting VC, Dr Kalsoom Paracha, expressed profound grief to the loss of lives in Palestine due to the Israeli attacks, and condemned the bombings on Gaza in the strongest terms.

She called on the international community to take notice of Israeli atrocities and initiate actions to halt them.

She appealed to the participants to offer moral support to the Palestinian cause and provide financial assistance to the vulnerable Palestinian population.

Other speakers said that Palestine is the homeland of the Palestinians and Israel is an illegitimate state. Pakistani nation stood with the Palestinian cause and fully supported their oppressed Palestinian brethren.

The walk was aimed at expressing support to the relentless struggle of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. Student protestors appealed to the Muslim community to take notice of atrocities by Indians.

At the end, the VC prayed for peace and an end to oppression for the people of IIOJK and Palestine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Israel Palestine Gaza Student Wum Women Moral Muslim

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awa ..

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awards in recognition of exceptio ..

31 minutes ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

8 hours ago
Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

18 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

18 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

18 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

19 hours ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

19 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan