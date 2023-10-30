WUM expresses solidarity with Palestinian, Kashmiris

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A walk was organised by the Directorate of Student Affairs Women University Multan (WUM) to support Palestinians and as a sign of solidarity with them against Israeli aggression.

It was attended by a large number of students, staff, and faculty members.

The participants were carrying placards, and banners, inscribed with slogans demanding justice and an end to the violence against Palestinians.

Acting VC, Dr Kalsoom Paracha, expressed profound grief to the loss of lives in Palestine due to the Israeli attacks, and condemned the bombings on Gaza in the strongest terms.

She called on the international community to take notice of Israeli atrocities and initiate actions to halt them.

She appealed to the participants to offer moral support to the Palestinian cause and provide financial assistance to the vulnerable Palestinian population.

Other speakers said that Palestine is the homeland of the Palestinians and Israel is an illegitimate state. Pakistani nation stood with the Palestinian cause and fully supported their oppressed Palestinian brethren.

The walk was aimed at expressing support to the relentless struggle of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. Student protestors appealed to the Muslim community to take notice of atrocities by Indians.

At the end, the VC prayed for peace and an end to oppression for the people of IIOJK and Palestine.