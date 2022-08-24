UrduPoint.com

WUM Organizes Training Orientation Session For New Faculty

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Centre of Professional Development, Women University Multan (WUM) organized one day training orientation session for newly inducted faculty members.

The focal person of the training was Ms. Nosheen Tareen.

Addressing the session, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Uzma Quraishi said that being associated with a historical educational institution was a matter of pride for the teachers, as new faculty had become an important part of this traditional institution that spread educational awareness among females of South Punjab at their doorstep. She said"The history of the Women University shows how the teachers here lit the candle of knowledge in this region, by whose light the women of this region occupy a prestigious position today.

" She said that university faced difficulties at early stage even basic steps were not taken, but with the help of teachers, all difficulties were overcome, and now we are moving towards another stage of development.

"The HEC is also providing ample funds which will have positive effects on the varsity."Director ORIC, Assistant Registrar and Assistant Treasurer highlighted the important functions of their departments for the effective use of the faculty for the betterment of the university and students. The session was attended by Chairpersons of all departments and faculty members.

