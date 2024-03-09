Open Menu

Yazman Police Arrest Narcotics Smugglers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Yazman police arrest narcotics smugglers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The police have arrested two smugglers in an area lying within the jurisdiction of Yazman police station and recovered a huge cache of narcotics from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Saturday that acting on a tip-off, a police team of Police Station Yazman conducted a raid at a den and arrested two drug smugglers.

He added that the police had recovered over one kilogram of crystal ice and over four kilograms of hashish from the possession of the suspects.

Yazman police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur Yazman From

Recent Stories

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

59 seconds ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

4 hours ago
 Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elect ..

Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

17 hours ago
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

17 hours ago
 27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

17 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

17 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

17 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

17 hours ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan