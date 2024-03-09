Yazman police arrest narcotics smugglers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The police have arrested two smugglers in an area lying within the jurisdiction of Yazman police station and recovered a huge cache of narcotics from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Saturday that acting on a tip-off, a police team of Police Station Yazman conducted a raid at a den and arrested two drug smugglers.

He added that the police had recovered over one kilogram of crystal ice and over four kilograms of hashish from the possession of the suspects.

Yazman police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.