YDA Boycotts OPDs Over Non- Payment Of Salaries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 06:02 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Young Doctors Association (YDA) boycotted the Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs) of the Nishtar hospital as a protest against non-payment of salaries on Monday.
President of the Association, Nadeem resolved that the boycott would continue until payment of the salary.
Talking to APP, he said YDA, Lahore chapter called on Special Health Secretary on behalf of them who assured that the matter would be resolved until Friday but there was no progress at all.
He said Nishtar hospital among many others is striped of salaries for the last 11 days ahead of Ramzan. Despite repeated assurance by the Health department as well as the local administration, it couldn't sort out the strife, he added.
Dr Ali Abuzar Raza said Young doctors included postgraduate trainee and house officers, are backbone of hospitals performing 24/7. Getting them deprived of the wages isn't less than tyranny in the on-going time of inflation, he said.
It may be important to mention that MS Nishtar hospital, Dr Kazim assured the scribe twice that the salary would be released next day as he had deposited check in the bank. But it couldn't be made so far triggering protest today by the doctors unity organisation.
A source of HBL bank disbursed the salary, informed that it had received the check no. 209073 but the amount hadn't been transferred in the bank.
