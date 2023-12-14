Open Menu

YDA Calls Off Strike After Successful Dialogue With KTH Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 07:29 PM

YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue with KTH authorities

The Young Doctors’ Association (YDA) on Thursday called off their strike after successful dialogue with the authorities of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Young Doctors’ Association (YDA) on Thursday called off their strike after successful dialogue with the authorities of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar.

According to KTH administration, the representatives of YDA had a successful session of dialogue with Director Hospital KTH, Dr Zafar Afridi, Medical Director, Professor Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan and Associate Dean Post Graduates, Professor Dr Wazir Muhammad, following which, the Association announced to end its strike for the demand of increase in salaries.

Following the development, the Hospital administration thanked the Association and assured them that the Hospital administration would take on board all its staff including the training medical officers, nurses, paramedics and consultants in matters related to the Hospital’s performance.

The administration also assured all out support to its staff in discharge of their duties.

The Hospital administration further said that demands of the young doctors would be addressed amicably through the relevant forum. It said the entire staff of the Hospital would work in unification to provide best possible medical cover to the patients.

Related Topics

Peshawar Young Afridi Post All Best

Recent Stories

Secretary Services South reviews under constructio ..

Secretary Services South reviews under construction Civil Secretariat project

32 seconds ago
 WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

33 seconds ago
 Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI ch ..

Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI chairman in Toshakhana case

38 seconds ago
 MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees fu ..

MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees functional

5 minutes ago
 2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on ..

2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on Friday

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign aga ..

Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign against drug abuse

4 minutes ago
Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termi ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termination case till Friday

4 minutes ago
 ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

4 minutes ago
 Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim ..

Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim Bagh; Commissioner Multan

3 minutes ago
 EU leaders battle Orban over Ukraine support

EU leaders battle Orban over Ukraine support

3 minutes ago
 Bike lifter arrested, six stolen motorbikes recove ..

Bike lifter arrested, six stolen motorbikes recovered

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan