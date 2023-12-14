YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue with KTH authorities

The Young Doctors’ Association (YDA) on Thursday called off their strike after successful dialogue with the authorities of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Young Doctors’ Association (YDA) on Thursday called off their strike after successful dialogue with the authorities of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar.

According to KTH administration, the representatives of YDA had a successful session of dialogue with Director Hospital KTH, Dr Zafar Afridi, Medical Director, Professor Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan and Associate Dean Post Graduates, Professor Dr Wazir Muhammad, following which, the Association announced to end its strike for the demand of increase in salaries.

Following the development, the Hospital administration thanked the Association and assured them that the Hospital administration would take on board all its staff including the training medical officers, nurses, paramedics and consultants in matters related to the Hospital’s performance.

The administration also assured all out support to its staff in discharge of their duties.

The Hospital administration further said that demands of the young doctors would be addressed amicably through the relevant forum. It said the entire staff of the Hospital would work in unification to provide best possible medical cover to the patients.