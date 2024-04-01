Open Menu

Youm-e-Ali (RA) Observed In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM

The procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA) was taken out here on Monday like other parts of the country to commemorate martyrdom of the fourth pious Caliph Hazrat Ali (RA)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA) was taken out here on Monday like other parts of the country to commemorate martyrdom of the fourth pious Caliph Hazrat Ali (RA).

Around 1,500 cops were deployed for security of the procession which started from Karbala Dadan Shah area in the afternoon and concluded in the evening at Qadam Gal.

DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo and SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh also visited the procession to check the security arrangements.

The procession passed through the traditional and historical routes of St Mary's Chowk, Jamia Masjid Saddar, Haji Shah Chowk, Society Chowk, Lajpat Road, Station Road and Mehfil-e-Hussaini.

Thousands of people participated in the procession, while smaller processions were also organized in the city in connection with the day.

The Traffic police diverted the vehicles to alternate routes to avoid causing traffic jams around the central procession. The movement of vehicles was blocked at Tilak and all the traffic heading from the Tower Market, Heerabad and other areas towards the City taluka's center was diverted through the CMH road.

Similarly, the vehicles heading from Haider Chowk and other parts in the central city to Heerabad and adjoining areas were also diverted to the CMH road.

