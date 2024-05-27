PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi congratulating the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer said that it was the day to renew our pledges to make the country's defense impregnable.

In his message in connection with the day, he said, "May 28 Takbeer Day is actually the Day of survival, day of loyalty and day of renewal pledge to make the country's defense impregnable."

He recalled that after the Indian nuclear tests, the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, decided to make Pakistan a nuclear power not only in South Asia but also in the Islamic world.

The decision of Shaheed Bhutto gave Pakistan a prominent place in the comity of nations which can never be forgotten in history.

On this day, May 28, 1998, the then prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, materialized the dream of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and made Pakistan a nuclear power, and in response to India's nuclear explosions, the successful nuclear tests were carried out in Balochistan.

It was the day when Pakistan showed its strength to the whole world and attained the honor of being the only nuclear power in the Islamic world.

There are certain moments in the life of nations when a decision changes their destiny and May 28 was the day for Pakistan.

He said that the whole world could not deny the fact that India had been involved in the nefarious ambitions of weakening Pakistan internally and externally from the very beginning.

India's nuclear explosion was actually to send a threatening message to Pakistan, he said and recounted the historic words of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto that, "They will eat grass but they will make atomic bombs."

Today, I would like to say to the people of the country, especially the youth, that they should always stand with the state and the state defense institutions for the defense and stability of their country.

The youth are our future and the future of the country is connected with a strong defense, thank God that today the defense of our country is in strong hands, today we pay tribute to our security forces and express resolve to keep the state identity high in the world in cooperation with the government, and the state institutions for the strengthening of national defense, the supremacy of democracy and the development and prosperity of the country.

