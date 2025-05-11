Youm e Tashakur with patriotic fervour marked in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Youm e Tashakur on Sunday was also observed by various political and religious parties as well as the common men to celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan al Marsoos against Indian aggression in the metropolis.

The people chanted slogans against Indian government and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

The political parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) held rallies in the city to mark Youm e Tashakur following the announcement of the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The political and religious parties held different programmes related to the day and distributed sweets.

They also paid tributes to the Pakistani armed-forces for giving a befitting response to India over aggression.