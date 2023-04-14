'Youm-e-Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa' observed in Pakistan, Islamic world

'Youm-e-Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa' was observed on Friday in Pakistan as well as in the Islamic world to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians

Palestine and Kashmir were the two burning issues of the Muslim Ummah, which were constantly bleeding for decades, said Ulema, Mashaykh and religious scholars International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council while delivering the Friday sermons across the country.

They said unity was the ultimate solution to the problems of Muslim Ummah adding that the West and Islamic world should take immediate steps to resolve the issues of Kashmir and Palestine. The restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia, Iran, Bahrain and Qatar would bring peace and stability to the region, they added.

They said the Modi-led government would fail to convene the G20 Meeting in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The religious scholars also urged the G20 countries to thwart the Indian hidden agendas and refuse to attend the meeting in Srinagar.

Terming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the leader of peace, they said it was a step in the right direction to recognize his services and endeavors for world peace and stability.

They said Pakistan would not establish relations with Israel under any circumstances until the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council Secretary General Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said the religious scholars of all schools of thought strongly condemned the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He said it was unfortunate that since the advent of Ramazan, mosques were sealed in IIOJK and Al-Aqsa in Palestine was stormed and desecrated by Israeli forces.

Ashrafi, who is also Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and the middle East said: "We stand with the oppressed Palestinians and Kashmiris and believed that the Ummah was now moving towards unity and stability. Arab countries were restoring their relations including Iran, Saudi Arabia and Syria as this would help resolve Kashmir and Palestine issues through this positive development." He said efforts to unite the Ummah were supported and endorsed by the Pakistan Ulema Council under his visionary leadership.

Ashrafi said, "A lot of blood has been shed, the Muslim Ummah must unite like Iran, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Qatar, and Bahrain that had reached agreements and come closer with each other.

Similarly, the forum of the Message of islam Conference, recently held in Islamabad, issued a joint declaration highlighting the significance of peace, stability and security in the Muslim world, he added.

"We hope from China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and from other countries that a place, which is controversial and there are existing international resolutions about this conflicting place, they must not attend the meeting being held there," he reiterated.

Ashrafi said India had been an accomplice in atrocious practices towards religious minorities in the country expressing the hope that the G20 and R20 countries must avoid any kind of meeting in IIOJK.